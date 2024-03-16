Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $388.05 and a 52-week high of $520.78.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
