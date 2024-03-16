Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

