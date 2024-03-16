Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,837. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $180.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

