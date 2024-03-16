Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. 21,887,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

