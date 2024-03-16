Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,892,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. 173,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

