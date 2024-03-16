Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. 4,875,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

