Wedmont Private Capital Buys 998 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.89. 10,585,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,182. General Electric has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

