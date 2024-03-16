Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

