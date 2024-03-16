Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,206 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.99 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

