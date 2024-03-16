Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 133,963 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCMB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 35,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,184. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.