Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 969,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Wearable Devices

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 44,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

