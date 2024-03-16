Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CAO Sells $307,207.20 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $204.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Several research firms have commented on WTS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

