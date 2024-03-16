Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE CAT opened at $346.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
