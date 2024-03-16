Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

IBKR opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.