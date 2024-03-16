Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 483.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $125.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

