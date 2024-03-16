Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

