Walker Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walker Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Intel by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Intel by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 40,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. 66,952,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

