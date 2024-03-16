Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 9.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 21,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 52,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

