VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SRBEF opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. VusionGroup has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

