Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Denson N. Franklin III Sells 3,200 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $266.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $160.41 and a 1 year high of $272.73.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.