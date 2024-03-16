Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $160.41 and a 52-week high of $272.73.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.