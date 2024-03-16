Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 306,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vroom

In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $25,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vroom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vroom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Stock Down 13.4 %

About Vroom

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.90. Vroom has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $225.60.

(Get Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.