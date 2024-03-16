Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.47. 2,688,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,486. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

