VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VVPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

