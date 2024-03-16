Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

VSTO stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

