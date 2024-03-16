VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.18 and last traded at 1.22. 356,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 312,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.31.

VERSES AI Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.23 and its 200-day moving average is 1.07.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

