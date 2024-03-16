Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

