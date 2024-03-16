Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $46,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $57.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.