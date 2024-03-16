Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Sunrun stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

