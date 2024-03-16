Versant Capital Management Inc Has $52,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,175,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

