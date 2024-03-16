Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 197.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Safehold were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Safehold by 1,240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Safehold by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.00) EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safehold

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.