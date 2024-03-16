Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 283 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.68 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

