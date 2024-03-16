VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.43. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,422. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

