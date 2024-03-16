Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.63 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $103.61 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,055.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00587990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00128677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00211488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

