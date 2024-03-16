Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0118

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $121.42 million and approximately $35.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003809 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.