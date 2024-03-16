Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Short Interest Update

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,960. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

