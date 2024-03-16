Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VLTO opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

