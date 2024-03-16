Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$19.66. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$19.65, with a volume of 252 shares.
Vecima Networks Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.9299191 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.