Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$19.66. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$19.65, with a volume of 252 shares.

Vecima Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.9299191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

About Vecima Networks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

