Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Barclays

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 49.35 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £126.57 million, a PE ratio of 308.44 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.35 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.70.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

