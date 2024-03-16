Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

