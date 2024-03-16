Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Trimmed by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 53.6% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $54,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,674. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.