Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 53.6% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $54,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. 1,822,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,674. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.