Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

