Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

