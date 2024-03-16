Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 147.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.