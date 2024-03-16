Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $77.89.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
