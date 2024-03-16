Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

