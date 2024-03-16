Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

