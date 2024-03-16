Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.99 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

