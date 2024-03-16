Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.01. 6,807,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.71 and its 200-day moving average is $426.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.99 and a 1-year high of $476.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

