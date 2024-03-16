Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTES remained flat at $100.86 during midday trading on Friday. 6,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,375. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19.
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
